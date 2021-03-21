Pryme Night Club Shooting in Dallas Claims 1 Life and Wounds 7

Don't like to read?

One person was killed and seven others wounded during a shooting at the Pryme Night Club in Dallas, Texas. A lone gunman opened fire on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after an argument broke out between the shooter and another patron.

The Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call at 1:30 a.m. CT. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unknown suspect had shot nine patrons. During their initial investigation, officers determined that the disturbance involved two groups.

A member of one group brandished a firearm and began shooting inside the club. Witnesses gave the Dallas P.D. officers the shooter’s description — a Black male in his early 20s with dreads and wearing a blue shirt.

Each of the shooting victims was transported to local Dallas hospitals.

Victims include three Black men, ages 18, 46, and 25. The victims’ races and ages are two white females, ages 25 and 31; two Black women, ages 20 and 22. A 21-year-old Latin female, Daisy Navarette, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Navarette, according to The Dallas Morning News, celebrated her 21st birthday earlier in the week. Her mom, Judith Gonzalez, told reporters the young woman had hoped to go to nursing school one day. “She was a beautiful happy girl. She had a lot to live for. But not anymore because now she’s gone.”

Jeromy Skinner described the scene as pandemonium. He said he was near the club’s rear when the shooter entered the side door and exchanged blows with another man near the front of the nightclub. Shortly thereafter, 9-12 shots rang out.

He added the music was turned off, and people began to frantically shove one another, trying to get out the back doors.

Contact Dallas Homicide or Call Crime Stopper With Information

The police ask that anyone with information regarding this crime or the identity of those pictured [above] is asked to contact Homicide Detective Rojas at 214-681-1786 or email at boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to Dallas Police Department case number 047116-2021.

A reward of up to $5,000 leading up to an arrest and indictment in this felony has been offered by Crime Stoppers. Please call 214-373-TIPS (8477); information can be anonymous.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Thomas Hawk’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of The Dallas Police Department – Used With Permission