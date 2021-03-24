Veteran Actor George Segal Passes Away at 89

Don't like to read?

George Segal, a veteran actor whose career has spanned more than 60 years, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery.” His wife Sonia confirmed his passing away in a statement. He was 87.

After studying at the Actor’s Studio, he started as an understudy in the 1956 off-broadway production “The Iceman Cometh.” After being signed to Columbia Pictures in 1961, he landed his film debut in the 1961 film “The Young Doctors.”

During the sixties, Segal appeared in many television shows and earned his first major film role in the critically acclaimed 1965 film “Ship of Fools.” The film went garnered an Oscar nomination for the Best Picture category. He later received an Oscar nomination for his role in the 1966 film “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

He also earned two Golden Globe nominations for his role as Jack Gallo on “Just Shoot Me!” Most recently, he starred on the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs.” He portrays Jewish family patriarch Albert “Pops” Solomon.

In 2017, after 61 years in the business, the actor was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Segal was also an avid banjo player. He regularly played the instrument on “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson” and later released three albums. He also performed in the Beverly Hills Unlisted Jazz Band.

“I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie, and friendship. He was a wonderful human,” his agent Abe Hoch said in a statement.

Written by Ebonee Stevenson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Rolling Stone: George Segal, ‘The Goldbergs’ Star, Dead at 87; by Althea Legaspi

CNN: Actor George Segal has died at age 87 after complications during surgery, his wife says; by Andy Rose

Images Courtesy of ABC|Disney – Used With Permission