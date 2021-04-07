7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams Shot and Killed on Chicago’s Westside

Don't like to read?

Seven-year-old Jaslyn Adams and her father were shot as they sat in the McDonald’s drive-thru on the corner of Kedzie and Douglas in Chicago on April 18, 2021. The girl did not recover from her wounds, according to authorities.

WGN’s Web Desk first reported that the girl was 6-years-old and that the shooting occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. in Homan Square.

A video taken by a witness at the scene shows police making a desperate attempt to remove the girl as Chicago Fire paramedics arrived to transport both the father and girl to John H. Stroger Hospital.

Chicago Police halted traffic for more than an hour as they took statements from a number of people who witness the shooting.

Kedzie Ave traffic for Both northbound and southbound was interrupted from 26 to 16 street, according to reports for citizen journalists on the scene.

CBS Chicago reporter Steven Graves wrote on his Twitter feed: “A 7 y.o girl was shot multiple times in this car as a McDonald’s drive-thru at Roosevelt & Kedzie. She died at Stroger.”

Graves also states in the feed that the Family provided the news organization a photo of Joslyn Adams, which can be viewed @StevenGravesTV on Twitter.

The story is still developing as the Chicago Police hunt for those responsible for the assault.

Written by DiMarkco Chandler

