Cardi B Faces Backlash and Deletes Tweet Supporting the Police

Raptress Cardi B deleted a controversial tweet in support of police. In the now-deleted tweet posted on April 15, 2021, she wrote, “That’s bullsh– to me. We need cops, and that’s facts.”

Cardi B’s tweet was in response to a fan with the username @fentymiletti, who supported the defund police movement. The post shocked many people who called out Cardi B on Twitter with many negative comments, fans, and social media users alike.

The shocking post follows Cardi B’s previous tweets denouncing police violence against Black people. Cardi B was very vocal last week about “blue check Republicans,” not saying enough in the wake of the police killing of Daunte Wright or the pepper-spraying of Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario.

The fan who posted the original defund the police tweet responded to the post, “Cardi. Defund the police does Not mean ABOLISH the police. It means reallocating money from the police to local municipalities.”

The movement to defund the police has gained traction across the country in recent years, especially since the number of murders of Black people at the hands of law enforcement appears to be on the rise.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is currently on trial for the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. His death was captured on video. It showed Chauvin kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, laying on the ground before dying on the scene. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests and mass looting across the country.

Eleven miles away from where George Floyd was murdered, another Black man, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, was murdered last week in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, during a traffic stop when disgraced former officer Kimberly Potter shot him. She is currently facing manslaughter charges for Wright’s death. Potter claims she meant to tase Wright but grabbed her gun by accident.

