Don't like to read?

Reports of DMX’s death on April 8, were premature according to manager Steve Rifkind. The rapper reportedly remains on life support in a vegetative state, according to numerous news agencies on April 9, 2021.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Pitchfork: DMX Still Alive and On Life Support, Manager Says Amid Death Rumors; by Evan Minsker

Image Courtesy of PATV Channel 18 Iowa City’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License