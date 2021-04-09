St. Vincent Residents Evacuate as La Soufriere Volcano Erupts

Don't like to read?

La Soufriere volcano erupted, prompting a mandatory evacuation. Residents in the red zone on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent were told to leave immediately on April 9, 2021.

At 9:08 a.m. EDT (Atlantic Time; GMT-4), St. Vincent’s National Emergency Management Organization stated an explosive eruption rocked La Soufriere volcano. Witnesses on the ground posted videos on social media that showed plumes of ash rising.

Emergency management officials confirmed the videos with the statement that said the ash column was about 20,00 feet (6.1 km) above the volcano. The ash is traveling east into the Atlantic Ocean.

Erouscilla Joseph, the University of the West Indies Seismic Center director, stated ashfall was reported in communities close to La Soufriere.

She warned that it is impossible to foretell if any potential upcoming explosions would be greater or smaller in magnitude than the first. But, she would not rule out additional explosions.

Disaster Risk Reduction in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (@NEMOSVG) posted a tweet telling everyone in the red zone to leave without delay. Ash has been seen as far away as Argyle International Airport — 11.93 miles (19.2 km).

Roughly 16,000 people are living in the red zone, explains Joseph.

@NEMOSVG posted an interesting note about today’s eruption:

La Soufriere Volcano erupted on the second Friday in April (Friday, April 13) in 1979. Four days shy of its anniversary it has again erupted on the second Friday in April (9) in 2021.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

