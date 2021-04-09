Phillip Adams Former NFL DB Kills 5 Then Himself in South Carolina [Video]

Don't like to read?

A former NFL defensive back, Phillip Adams, is a suspect in the shooting and killing of five individuals in South Carolina. a sixth person was hospitalized. The mass shooting included two children and three adults. Adams later Thursday killed himself.

The county’s coroner office identified the shooting victims as doctor Robert Lesslie, his wife, Barbara Lesslie, his two grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, Noah Lesslie, and a contractor, James Lewis, found dead outside of the home.

Adams lived with his parents just blocks away from the doctor’s home. The Associated Press reported that Adams had been a patient of doctor Lesslie. Adams lived with his parents just blocks away from the doctor’s home. The Associated Press reported that Adams had been a patient of doctor Lesslie.

Adams, a former resident of Rock Hill, played cornerback in the NFL from 2010 to 2015. He was drafted in the seventh round to the San Francisco 49ers in 2010. Other teams he played for are the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and the New England Patriots.

Trent Faris of the York County Sheriff’s Office stated that Lesslie was very well known to the community’s residents. He founded and was the medical director of the Riverview Medical Center there in Rock Hill.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, but Adam’s father stated:

I think the football messed him up … We pray for the family … [Lesslie] used to be my doctor a long time ago, I know they were good folks … we’re going to keep them in our prayers.

Written by Omari Jahi

