Phillip Adams Former NFL DB Kills 5 Then Himself in South Carolina [Video]

A former NFL defensive back, Phillip Adams, is a suspect in the shooting and killing of five individuals in South Carolina. a sixth person was hospitalized. The mass shooting included two children and three adults. Adams later Thursday killed himself.
The county’s coroner office identified the shooting victims as doctor Robert Lesslie, his wife, Barbara Lesslie, his two grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, Noah Lesslie, and a contractor, James Lewis, found dead outside of the home.
A motive for the shooting is unknown, but Adam’s father stated:
I think the football messed him up … We pray for the family … [Lesslie] used to be my doctor a long time ago, I know they were good folks … we’re going to keep them in our prayers.
