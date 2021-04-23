‘I’m in!’ Caitlyn Jenner Joins California’s Gubernatorial Race

Don't like to read?

Republican Caitlyn Jenner decided she would run for the office of California’s governor after weighing her chances and developing a campaign. On April 23, 2021, she tweeted, “I’m in!”

Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision. For the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.

Already a public figure, from the Olympic decathlon to reality TV, she may do well in the pack of other candidates vying for voter recognition and their approval.

Jenner is the third Republican to declare their intent to replace Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and former Rep. Doug Ose have launched their campaigns. Joining them is the 2018 GOP gubernatorial nominee who lost to Newsom by 23.8 percent; Businessman John Cox.

