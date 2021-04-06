Maryland Shooter Killed at Fort Detrick Base [Video]

Don't like to read?

A 38-year-old male assailant was shot and killed at Fort Detrick military base on Tuesday morning April 6, 2021, after wounding two people in a shooting in nearby Frederick, Maryland.

According to Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando, police responded to a call of an active shooter situation at 8:20 a.m. EDT at a business center in the Riverside Tech Park area. Tommy Lamkin, a spokesman for the Naval Medical Research Center at Fort Detrick, confirmed that the shooting involved at least two Navy medical personnel. When officers arrived on the scene they found two adult male victims injured.

The victims were flown by helicopter to Baltimore and are in critical condition. The names of the suspect and the injured men were not immediately released.

After the Frederick shooting, the lone gunman, a navy medic, drove ten miles to nearby Fort Detrick where he was fatally shot by military base personnel.

The U.S. Navy said on Twitter. “The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, MD involving U.S. Navy Sailors. The shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is deceased. We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves,” the tweet reads.

Fort Detrick and Frederick police are investigating the incident.

Written by Ebonee Stevenson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

