Oscars Represented Beautifully Despite the Pandemic

During a time of face masks and social distancing, the 93rd Annual Academy Awards aired Sunday, April 26, 2021, in a not-so-typical award-winning fashion, stepped up to the challenge. COVID-19 protocol was in place, with masks off while cameras were on and on when cameras were off, along with social distancing.

Designer David Rockwell transformed Los Angeles’ former train terminal into a 1920’s nightclub. With the virtual locations of London, Paris, and Stockholm, the presentation of contending songs, and minimal politics, the show was successful. Regina King, gracing the colorful screened stage at Union Station, showed the grace and beauty of the Oscars of years past.

People Spoke From Their Hearts

With the addition of pre-recorded Original Song nominees, award recipients were allowed time to be a little more personable while accepting their Oscars.

Tyler Perry, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award recipient, spoke on America refusing hate by meeting him in the middle.

Thomas Vinterberg, the winner of the Best International Feature Film award, spoke of his 19-year-old daughter’s death which occurred at the start of filming, dedicating his Oscar to her.

The “wolf cry” from Nomadland’s Frances McDormand and comment about taking everyone to a theater and watching every film on the biggest screen possible encouraged people to “celebrate life.”

The parents ‘having sex’ statement from the winner of Best Supporting Actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Daniel Kaluuya, may have shocked a few folks.

Minari’s Yuh-Jung, the first-ever Korean winner of Best Supporting Actress, made an emotional comment to Brad Pitt regarding finally meeting him and asking, “Where were you when we were filming?” Both honorees brought laughter from the crowd.

After such a good evening of first and a few surprises, especially during a pandemic, maybe the 95th Academy Awards will continue going forward and not fall back into the Oscars of the past.

Written by Brenda Robinson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

