Weight Loss Without the Gimmicks

Weight Loss can be successfully achieved without pills, programs, surgery, or gimmicks with the proper diet, adequate water intake, exercise, and consistency. It is a struggle that every American household has or will face at some time or another.

Obesity has become such a problem that people try anything and everything to rid themselves of these extra, unwanted pounds. They have tried fad diets, pills, surgery, weight loss programs, to name a few.

Daytime commercials, late-night television, and midnight infomercials are all filled with money-making gimmicks that promote weight loss. However, do not fret. There is a way to shed pounds without all the extras that most people probably do not have money for anyway.

Losing weight starts in the mind. There first has to be determination and a plan. Once these things are in place, there are five key elements to begin this journey.

Preparation

Nutrition

Water

Exercise

Consistency

Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance

Preparing meals is the most important part of a successful weight loss journey. When a plan is set for what will be eaten and is prepared beforehand, this lessens the likelihood of grabbing things that should not be consumed.

Eating the right foods is next in line. What is put in the mouth is 75 percent of the battle.

A consistent diet of low-fat proteins, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, and good carbohydrates are essential.

French author Anthelme Brillat-Savarin wrote: “Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are.”

Hydration is also key. Sixty percent of the human body is made up of water. The more water that is ingested, studies show, the more effective the body works at functions that span from thinking, reducing body fat, subduing appetites, and increasing ingestion.

When losing weight, more bodily movement expands the number of calories the body utilizes for power or “burns off.” Igniting calories with motion, integrated with decreasing the number of calories eaten, forms a “calorie deficit,” and the outcome is weight loss.

Last but by no means least, consistency, consistency, consistency. The longer the plan is followed, the more will be accomplished. Do not give up; stay on track. Falling off track for a day or two is not the end of the world. Get back on and ride this train to the end of the station.

Shedding undesired fat can be achieved without all the tricks. It is not an easy task, but it can be done. Once the word diet has been eliminated, and the focus is a lifestyle change, any weight loss goal can be attained.

Written by Sharri Rogers

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

