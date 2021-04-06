Toddler Shot in Car on Lake Shore Drive Chicago

Don't like to read?

Shots fired on Chicago Lake Shore Drive Tuesday, April 6, 2021. A witness saw a woman being transported with a toddler to Northwestern Memorial Hospital by a good samaritan. Later the male 3-year-old toddler was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right temple.

3-Year-Old Toddler Shot

It is believed that the shooting of the toddler was caused by road rage. There was a dispute possibly over not letting somebody into a lane of traffic.

The shooting of the toddler took place near the 300 block of South Lake Shore Drive. Shortly after the shots were fired, the car crashed in the 100-block.

Chicago police report that seven people were shot and wounded a few hours earlier during a fight just a few miles away. Police share that this year is becoming one of the most violent years in city memory.

Monday night shots rang out after a fight in the Englewood community. Seven were injured, including a 39-year-old woman that was shot in the arm and the abdomen. Detectives are investigating, but no arrests have been made.

A shooting on Easter Sunday left seven people dead along with 10 more people hospitalized with gunshot wounds. And don’t forget, just last week, police shot and killed a 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 29.

Mayor Lightfoot said:

Police officers have been warned that gang members might shoot at them in retaliation for Adam’s death.

During March, there have been 131 homicides, with 98 reported for the month last year. With three months already on the books for 2021, shooting victims have climbed to over 700. If the shooting violence continues, Chicago is on pace to obliterate the 769 homicides from 2020

Written by Omari Jahi

Sources:

NBC5Chicago: 3-Year-Old Shot While Riding in Vehicle on Lake Shore Drive Near Chicago’s Grant Park,

ABC7News: Toddler, 2, wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Grant Park,

Yahoo! News: Chicago police investigating after a toddler, 3, shot on Lake Shore Drive,

Featured and Top Image by Phillip Capper Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image from Video