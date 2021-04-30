Tyrese Gibson Pushes Instagram Limits Shaving Girlfriend’s Pubic Region

Don't like to read?

Instagram limits are being tested as singer Tyrese Gibson is seen shaving the vagina of his girlfriend. The video was posted on the social media platform by his girl of only two months on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

The video was filmed by his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, as she lays on her back with her feet in the air and in the camera view. She then posted the video of the personal encounter on her Instagram page, with a caption that read:

I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?

42-year-old Gibson can be seen licking his lips as he prepares to remove the hair from this private yet delicate area. He can also be heard describing his technique of applying ointment first, followed by some oil.

The lyrics of one of the songs that Gibson sings say, “Sit back and relax let me do my thing, I’m about to go there.” The singer definitely established evidence that he will go the extra mile for his girl.

However, some Instagram users were not feeling this exclusive turned universal instant. Furthermore, one comment from a fan went viral after she tweeted, “No [Gibson] really shaved her vagina on IG and threw an Oscar viewing bash the same night, but could not even put on a different shirt. That is disgusting. A menace to society.”

Even some celebrities had a few choice words. Nina Parker from NightlyPop said, “This couple is truly testing the boundaries of social media and their alliance.” The whole situation made her uncomfortable, she stated, and she added, ” It is an awkward spot to trust anyone with.” Nina also questioned why she was even shaving to begin with. It is 2021; it seems she would be getting waxed or lasered.

Nonetheless, Timothy responded with this, “I do get waxed; however, my guy enjoys shaving me. My coochie is good guys, thanks for the concern.”

Written by Sharri Rogers

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

