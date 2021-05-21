2 Hispanic Males Arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder of Toddler

Don't like to read?

Two Hispanic males are charged with the attempted murder of a toddler. They were arrested on May 19, 2021, at 6:08 p.m. in the 3300 block of W. 38th St. in Chicago, Illinois.

Officers observed the accused inside a vehicle that was used in an aggravated battery on May 14, in the 2800 block of W. 26th St. in the 10th District (Ogden). During the battery, a 2-year-old female was shot and injured. The offenders were placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly.

The men arrested are 18-year-old David Contreras and 21-year-old Rodolfo Irigoyen. The Chicago Police Department advisory listing their charges is as follows:

Offender #2: David Contreras

6500 block of S. Wood, Chicago, Illinois

Charges: Four (4) felony count – Attempt – Murder – First Degree

One (1) felony count – Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm

One (1) felony count – Aggravated UUW/Vehicle/Loaded/No Fcca

Offender #2: Rodolfo Irigoyen

5600 block of S. Carpenter, Chicago, Illinois

Charges: One (1) felony count – Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm

Court: Central Bond Court – 2600 S. California – May 21, 2021

No additional information is available at this time.

