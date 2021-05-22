‘Take Your Shot Oregon’ $1 Million for Lucky COVID-19 Vaccine Recipient

Don't like to read?

The perks of being vaccinated continue to add up; no mask requirements, increased socialization, fewer travel restrictions, hugging friends, and so many more. Added to this list is Oregon’s lottery for those who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Kate Brown announced the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” incentive campaign on May 21, 2021.

Brown has tied the vaccines to reopening the state. If enough people are vaccinated, then the state could open by July 4. The governor encourages everyone 12 and older to get a shot now. During the press conference on Friday, she said: “We have an opportunity to beat California to reopening the economy if we can get close to 250,000 Oregonians vaccinated in the next few weeks.”

Winners will be selected in a random drawing is scheduled for June 28. Everyone who has had at least a first dose COVID-19 injection by June 27 will be automatically be entered into the lottery through the state’s vaccine database — including everyone vaccinated before the lottery was announced.

There will be cash for winners 18 and over and college scholarships for those who are 12-17:

One person will win $1 million; the recipient must be at least 18 years old.

36 individuals will win $10,000 — one winner 18 or older in each county.

Five youth, ages 12-17, will be awarded a $100,000 Oregon Savings Plan education scholarship.

COVID-19 Vaccine Lottery Oversight

The Governor’s office assures Oregonians that the funds to cover the $1.6 million promotion comes from Oregon’s Coronavirus Relief Act dollars.

COVID-19 lottery winner’s names will become a matter of public record in accord with state law. Anyone has the right to decline the prize — precluding them from public record.

Employees and family members of the Oregon Lottery, the governor’s office, the state’s treasurer’s office, and the Oregon Health Authority will be ineligible.

The state’s lottery will conduct auditing of the cash prizes to ensure it is completed within the same rigorous standards as all other Oregon Lottery drawings. All vaccinated Oregonian’s identities will remain private. No personal information will leave the Oregon Health Authority.

Using the records in the vaccination database, agency officials will sort that list by age or county of residence and generate a unique number. Once the drawing is complete, the anonymous IDs will be returned securely to the health authority so they can contact and award the prizes accordingly.

Further details on taxes, distribution of winnings, managing the scholarships, etc., can be found on the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” page on the state’s website.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

