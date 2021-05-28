$80 Million Renters Assistance Available to Tenants Affected by COVID

Don't like to read?

The City of Chicago allocated $80 million for renters that have struggled significantly with making rental payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of May 24, 2021, those who meet the set qualifications can apply to receive a piece of these funds.

Last week, Gov. J. B. Pritzker reported that the eviction ban for the state of Illinois is set to end in August. So, the proclamation of $80 million in rental assistance made by Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday could not have come at a better time.

This third round of government aid money will entitle renters who are experiencing hardship up to 15 months of monetary relief with rent and utility payments.

To be entitled to this support with rent and utility payments, tenants are required to: live in the city of Chicago; have endured “destitution due to COVID-19, like unemployment, decreased hours or sickness inside their home”; be in danger of homelessness; have made less than the highest household income in the year 2020 at the time they apply.

Underprivileged citizens of Chicago who have been affected by the coronavirus, and as a result, were laid off, or work hours were minimized because of the stay-at-home order were protected by state and federal dislodgment moratoriums.

However, one week ago, Pritzker stated that the ban would end by August. Mayor Lightfoot commented at a news conference stating that it does not matter if payments are given to the landlord or directly to the renters. The most important objective is to ensure that we dull the panic of a possible housing catastrophe hitting us in the face.

The wait time for help is diminished when landlords are not involved and tenants are shielded from eviction as payments are being made in their name. And in a moment still manifested by unpredictability, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program should deliver an imperative feeling of security to our occupants who need it most, the mayor said.

Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara acclaimed that when the city provided rental relief the first time, 83,000 people applied. However, only 2,000 were granted a piece of the $2 million that was available. Unfortunately, 81,000 got nothing.

In this third round of rental help, renters can register to see if they qualify for a portion of the $80 million. The Department of Housing has once more established a union with The Resurrection Project to dispense 75 percent of the new $80 million in aid in addition to contributing case management services.

To apply, see the link below. The deadline is Tuesday, June 8, 2021, no later than 11:59 p.m. Also, landlords can request aid in the name of the renter. Those who need assistance filling out their application in a different language can call 312-698-0202.

