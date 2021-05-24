Chicago Police Arrest Suspect in Bridgeport Murder

Don't like to read?

The Chicago Police Department and Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force officers arrested a murder suspect on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Twenty-seven-year-old Jabari Johnson was apprehended without incident in the 10,000 block of West O’Hare Avenue.

Johnson was identified as the suspected shooter of Denzel Robinson; also 27. The victim was shot on May 7 at a gas station in the 600 block of West 31st Street (9th District). Police reports indicate the victim was in his car in the station’s parking area when the suspect walked up and began firing shots.

Robinson was shot in his neck and head and succumbed to his wounds on May 20. The authorities charged Johnson with first-degree felony murder.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released Robinson’s autopsy on Sunday, May 23, 2021. They determined the victim died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Chicago Police Department Charge Release:

Offender: Jabari Johnson, 27

Charge: One (1) felony count – Murder – First Degree

Court: Central Bond Court – 2600 S. California – May 22, 2021

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

