FBI Seeks Help Finding Fugitive Charged With Killing Jaslyn Adams

Three men are suspects in the violent murder of a 7-year-old girl in Jaslyn Adams and wounding her 29-year-old father, Jontae, as they waited in line at a McDonald’s drive-thru on April 18, 2021. One of the two alleged shooters fled Illinois to avoid prosecution. The FBI released a notification on May 13 that they seek the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Devontay Davoucci Anderson.

By leaving the state, he faces a federal charge of unlawful flight from Chicago to avoid prosecution in Jaslyn’s killing. The charge against Anderson was filed on April 26 and was sealed until federal prosecutors moved the have it unsealed on Wednesday, May 12, saying the FBI needs help to find him.

Cook County’s court records show an arrest warrant filed charging Anderson with first-degree murder on April 29.

Anderson has connections in Florida, Illinois, and Indiana, according to the FBI. He is also known to use the nicknames Moneybag and Vontay. He could be using his first and last name with or without his middle initial.

The FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Below are Anderson’s birthdate and description as listed on the agency’s wanted poster:

He uses May 24, 1999, for his date of birth; he was born in Illinois. According to the FBI wanted sheet, Anderson is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes; his estimated height is 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 inches, and his weight is reported to be 150-160 pounds.

The only distinguishing mark noted is a small tattoo over his right eyebrow — capital letters written in script.

The FBI warns Anderson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning Anderson, please contact the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

April 18 Shooting Details

Anderson and two other men have been charged for their part in the violent shooting. The Cook County prosecution documents indicate surveillance video from the McDonald’s on the corner of Kedzie and West Roosevelt Road showed a silver Audi with a paper license plate pull into the drive-thru behind the victim’s car.

Two of the men in the distinctively discolored Audi jumped out and, using a .40-caliber handgun, and AK-47 fired shots into the Adams’ vehicle then jumped back into their car. Prosecutors added, they wore hoodies that covered their faces. When the victim’s Infiniti began to move forward, the pair got out of their Audi again and fired into the car. They returned to their vehicle and sped away.

Jaslyn died from being shot multiple times, and Jontae was seriously wounded but survived. He was later identified as a gang member, according to FBI documents.

Anderson’s alleged accomplices are 21-year-old Demond Goudy and 18-year-old Marion Lewis. The complaint stated Anderson used the AK-47 pistol and Goudy the .40-caliber handgun while Lewis remained in the Audi while at least 45 shots were fired into the victim’s Infiniti — based on the number of shell casings found at the scene.

Prosecutors said Jontae was known to Lewis, as he had been threatened by the suspect before. Lewis was tracked down using his Facebook page. He was found at an apartment complex in Lombard but took off in a stolen Dodge. Officers maneuvered to box him in, but he struck a parked car and an undercover police vehicle and got away.

He proceeded down the Eisenhower Expressway, tried to highjack a car by shooting the driver, and was ultimately shot by police officers. Lewis was wounded in the left shoulder. Officers removed him from the vehicle and arrested him.

Goudy was arrested on April 26; after a standdown with SWAT, he came out on his own.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

