Englewood Cat Jumps to Safety During Apartment Building Blaze [Video]

A lucky Englewood black cat was able to leap to safety from a fifth-floor window during a 3 p.m. CT blaze at an Englewood apartment building in the 6500 block of South Lowe Avenue on May 13, 2021.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire started in the kitchen of the 5th-floor unit. The person inside the unit was able to make it out before first responders arrived at the scene. The Chicago Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire in approximately 15 minutes. Thankfully, the fire did not spread to any of the surrounding units due to the concrete structure of the apartment building.

As the firefighters entered the Englewood unit they noticed the cat and attempted a rescue but were unsuccessful. The cat later poked its head out from one of the unit windows and jumped from a fifth-floor window of the six-floor Englewood apartment building. Onlookers screamed as the cat made the brave leap.

Fortunately, the feline was able to land safely on a patch of grass before scampering away. Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Langford was able to film the great cat escape. “The cat appeared to be calculating its jump before executing it,” Langford said.

The Englewood cat appeared to be uninjured from the fall and tried to renter the apartment building after the courageous jump. Langford was unable to find out the name of the cat or locate the owner before he left the scene. “I’d call it Lucky or Rocky for the flying squirrel,” Langford said. Hopefully, the brave feline was able to reunite with its cat parents after the blaze was put out.

