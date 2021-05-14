Police Arrest 3 Women in Incident Against Ex-Officer Who Defended Chauvin

Don't like to read?

After Derek Chauvin was convicted on several counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the nation did not stop to take a breath as other Black lives ended too early at the hands of other police officers in several states. On May 13, 2021, Santa Rosa police announced that arrest of three women who allegedly threw a pig’s head at a home they believed belonged to an ex-officer who testified on behalf of Chauvin.

A Santa Rosa Police Department statement said 20-year-old Rowan Dalbey, 34-year-old Kristen Aumoithe, and 35-year-old Amber Lucas were charged with conspiracy and felony vandalism. The first two women were arrested on Tuesday morning, May 11, after serving a search warrant. Later in the day, Lucas’s home was searched, and she was arrested.

“Additional evidence was recovered during the search warrants, and all three suspects were booked into jail.”

It is unknown if any of the women have engaged the services of an attorney. They are suspected of throwing pig blood and a pig’s head at the home.

Apparently, unbeknownst to the suspects, their target, Barry Brodd, no longer lives in that house.

Brodd testified at Chauvin’s trial on behalf of the defense as a use-of-force expert. He stated the restraint the former Minneapolis police officer used with accidental death. Brodd equated Chauvin’s kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9.5 minutes to an officer using his stun gun, and the suspect falls, hits his head, and dies.

Using that comparison, Brood said Chauvin’s charge of deadly force was actually “an incident of accidental death.”

The current resident of the vandalized home found the pig’s head on the blood-splattered front porch and called 911. The police report indicates the witness saw people dressed in black fleeing.

About 45 minutes later another pig’s blood incident occurred at a mall. Suspects poured pug’s blood over a statute and left a sign that read, “Oink Oink,” according to the Santa Rosa police. Cleaning the blood at both sites costs thousands of dollars.

