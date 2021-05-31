Morality and Humaneness Are Not Mutually Exclusive

Don't like to read?

Americans are deeply divided when it comes to their definition of morality. Many cite the Bible to refute the Democrat’s method of applying humaneness, whereas the Republicans use the Bible to support their version of morality. However, neither party’s politics are focused on the principle of brotherhood.

The point is clearly demonstrated in how they treat the American people and the country’s allies. Trust is essential when it comes to humaneness. Without trust, the concept of morality is devoid of God’s intention, as stated many times in the Bible.

It is written that when asked, “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” Jesus replied:

Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. Love your neighbor as yourself.

These verses are found in the book of Matthew 22:36-39. Many people get lost in the concept and the differences between philia, or agape, with philautia. All of these are humane and demonstrate God’s definition of morality.

God’s Love Fills People With Morality and Humaneness

The Etymology and Psychology Today defines these as:

Philia — This type of love speaks of friendship, goodwill. Aristotle asserted that expressing goodwill toward others is useful, pleasant, rational, and virtuous.

Agape — Generally, this word describes a universal, brotherly, charitable love, which is not dependent on knowing or being familiar with the person. Modern Christians often use this term when speaking of altruism, which is the unselfish concern for the well-being of others.

Philauta — This word can have both positive and negative connotations. When one practices the plus side of self-love, it is easier to apply the philosophies of philia and agape as moral humaneness.

Humankind must practice each when struggling with making humane decisions and governmental policies. Neither morality nor decency toward others is a choice. Instead, they are responsibilities.

Choosing Both Righteousness and Morality

In Romans 6:18, Christ’s followers are reminded about the power of his life, death, and resurrection:

You have been set free from sin and have become slaves to righteousness.

In this verse, the word slave is used as a verb, defined as working excessively hard. To become a slave to righteousness, a person will exhibit traits, such as being fair, just, and honorable acts. God’s law admonishes His followers to use morality when deciding how to live.

Simply being human, one should exude humane behavior. In doing so, the outcome is an absolute morality. Isaac Asimov implored his fellow man to:

Never let your sense of morals get in the way of doing what’s right.

In simplified terms, if a person’s sense of morality dictates the concept that it is wrong to kill, essentially, they consider abortion to be murder. But, if a woman was raped or her life is in danger, allowing her to make a choice is humane. By all rational thinking, life requires a healthy balance of morality and humaneness.

Applying Mortality and Humaneness

This kind of thinking can be seen in any and all divisions found in the landscape of American politics. Even when someone professes to practice a Christian sense of morality, they can choose to be responsible for the human condition.

Simply disagreeing with the status quo does not dismiss one’s mature, the trustworthy obligation to one’s fellow man. To heal America, its inhabitants must remember that there is no choice between living life with morality and humaneness — they are not mutually exclusive.

Opinion by Cathy Milne

