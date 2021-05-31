Shootings Leave Two Dead and 28 Wounded in Chicago Over the Weekend

Don't like to read?

Multiple shootings resulted in the death of two people over the weekend. Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago’s North Lawndale, a 26-year-old man was shot to death while riding in his car. A 29-year-old man was also shot and killed Saturday night in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The 26-year-old was shot in the face and upper torso as he drove East in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue around 2:15 this afternoon (local time). His car stopped after hitting a light pole in the intersection. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old victim was fatally shot around 9:00 p.m. in the 3700 block of West McLean Avenue. He was shot in the arm and leg by an unknown person who got out of a car and began shooting. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been 28 non-fatal shootings in Chicago this Memorial Day holiday weekend so far.

A 42-year-old ride-share driver was shot in an attempted robbery Friday evening at around 6:55 p.m., in the 4000 Block of South Wabash. He was grazed in the abdomen as he attempted to fight off his male passenger and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

Saturday morning, around 12:19 a.m., in the 3300 block of w. 47th Street, a 40-year-old man was shot in the back two times by an unknown man driving a pickup truck. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was reported to be in good condition.

A 12-year-old boy was grazed in the leg at approximately 1:18 a.m. in the 7100 Block of South Dobson. A black Charger drove up to where a group of boys were standing and opened fire. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was said to be in good condition.

A 22-year-old woman was standing on the pavement in the 2100 block of South Keeler at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, when she was shot in the face. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

A 33-year-old man was shot in his left calf as he stood in front of a house at 11800 South Prairie at approximately 5:29 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was found to be in good condition.

Two men were shot this morning around 3:45 a.m. in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. Police say the men were approached by a man in the 5700-block of West Grand Avenue, who asked about their gang affiliation.

When the men told him that they were not in a gang, the suspect pulled out a gun, shot them, and then fled the scene. One was shot in the arm and torso and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, while the other was shot in the leg, taken to the same hospital, but is in good condition.

Chicago Fire Fighters reported a 20-year-old man shot in the face while driving south on Lake Shore Drive early Sunday on the Near South Side. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and his condition is stable.

Fourteen other shootings took place in various parts of Chicago this weekend. Two occurred in North Lawndale, one fatal, and two in Belmont Craigin.

Some researchers say that both violent and property crimes escalate during the summer months between June and September. They feel that longer daylight hours are why people stay outside longer, increasing foot traffic. Some say because students are out of school with more free time. Lastly, some feel that the rise in temperature increases irritability and aggressiveness, which could cause a rise in violent crimes.

It is still just Spring. Summer and hot weather tend to attract more crime. Please pray that the rest of the Memorial Day weekend has fewer shootings than it has had thus far.

Written by Brenda Robinson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

