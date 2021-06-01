Republicans’ Litany of Fanciful Lies Continue at QAnon Conference [Video]

Don't like to read?

It seems as though Republicans work hard to keep the American public entertained with their litany of fanciful lies surrounding Donald Trump’s loss. Over the Memorial Day weekend, QAnon and Republicans joined one another in Dallas, Texas, at the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup.”

The three-day event hosted some of the biggest QAnon celebrities, each of them Cult of Trump members. They paid $500 for the weekend to forsake sound Christian doctrine. These Republicans have not gathered to celebrate God and country but listen to leaders whose messages encourage their hateful lusts.

Supposedly, the event was not a QAnon conference despite the multiple high-profile QAnon speakers scheduled to appear. The organizer John Sabal aka QAnon John (online), said as much in his defense those opposed to the convention in Dallas.

Standing ovations ushered the so-called fake news journalists out of the meetings. Fortunately, attendees and speakers alike posted videos on Twitter and other social media.

A sitting Congressman, Rep. Louie Gohmert, appeared on stage alongside Allen West, the chairman of the Texas GOP. His presence and acceptance of the QAnon culture at the conference demonstrate the depth of the conspiracy-laden organization’s influence on the Republican party. The fact that he has bought into the lie that the insurrection riots were nothing in comparison to events like 9/11 and the Pearl Harbor attack.

Republicans launched a campaign suggesting the crowd prepare for another January 6th-style uprising attacking the freedoms sane Americans hold dear. One of the headlining speakers suggested a military coup should happen in the United States. QAnon is obsessed with the idea of Joe Biden’s presidency being taken down by force if necessary.

An attendee asked retired United States Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”

The crowd is heard cheering in the YouTube video the Republican posted on Twitter.

Flynn responded, “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.” Seriously, the 25th National Security Advisor condoned a military coup out loud and in public, unlike the rumors that he pushed Trump to declare Martial Law in a “stop the steal” strategy meeting in January.

While Flynn has tried to distance himself from QAnon, his appearance at the conference and, according to Vice, his posting a video of himself and his family reciting the QAnon oath makes it hard to believe Flynn is keeping his distance. Now, he is condoning a coup similar to Myanmar’s — a topic that has swirled around the QAnon crowd since it started on February 1, 2021; not even a month after the attempted insurrection at the United States Capitol.

One of the former president’s lawyers and ardent QAnon, Sidney Powell, showed up wearing a motorcycle gang-style vest replete with MAGA and “No God, No Peace” patches. Curiously, the last patch mentions God, but one must ask, who is her god? Is it the former president?

During her rallying cry, she told enthusiastic attendees exactly what their itching ears were waiting to hear — Trump can simply be reinstated. She pointed to the 2020 General Election audits currently being done by the Republican party in Arizona and further goaded the attendees by saying that Biden will be “told to move out of the White House” once Trump is vindicated.

In addition to the controversial speakers, participants were invited to place bids on merchandise, such as some fan art, a blanket with a Q logo, and a bat signed by Flynn as well as pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Social media has not revealed that other Congresspersons were in attendance, although being vocal supporters of QAnon, it would be surprising if Rep. Matt Gaetz or Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stayed away.

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

