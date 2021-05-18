Toddler in Little Village Among the 48 Shooting Victims in Chicagoland

Don't like to read?

Little Village was among the Chicago communities this weekend affected by violence throughout the city — 48 shootings. Approximately five people were fatally wounded; the other 43 other victims survived, as reported by ABC News on Monday, May 17, 2021.

This weekend alone, Chicago police reported six shootings involving wounded minors. Since the beginning of 2021, 108 children have been victims of gun brutality.

A 2-year-old female in Little Village was among those shot and wounded this weekend. Chicago police reported that the infant was sitting in the rear of a vehicle in the 2800 block of West 26th Street this past Friday. At about 7:00 pm that evening, an unknown car pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.

The child was hit in the leg by a single bullet. The driver of the vehicle rushed her to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in a satisfactory condition, according to the police.

13-Year-Old Victim of Gun Violence

A 13-year-old male was seriously injured on the south side of Chicago. The young man was outside Sunday morning when a car drove up, and shots were discharged from inside the car.

This lad was rushed to Stroger Hospital after being hit in the head and neck. According to the authorities, the boy was in critical condition.

Additional Shootings

In addition to the shooting in Little Village, two police officers were shot in the Lawndale area. Rapper Lil Reese and two men were hit by gunfire on the north side of Chicago. Two males died from their injuries, one in Woodlawn and the other in Garfield Park.

On Saturday morning, gun violence broke out in Gresham, resulting in two fatalities and five wounded. Another was killed, and one was seriously injured Friday evening on the Northwest side in the Belmont Cragin area.

This past weekend, almost 50 individuals fell prey to gun brutality across the Chicagoland area, including Little Village. Some suffered minor wounds; others were badly injured but recovering. Unfortunately, others were not as lucky and, as a result, lost their lives.

Written by Sharri Rogers

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

