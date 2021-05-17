Mississippi Supreme Court to Review Abortion Law

Don't like to read?

The United States Supreme Court in Mississippi has decided it will review the state’s abortion law. The Supreme Court agreed on May 17, 2021, to take up the State’s controversial law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. This will potentially rekindle a major challenge to Roe vs. Wade.

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that unfair restrictive state regulations of abortion were unconstitutional. The ruling legalized abortion nationwide prior to viability — this occurs around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

In 2018, former Governor Phil Bryant (Mississippi-R), signed a 15-week abortion ban into law. The only exception Bryant allowed for were for cases where a “severe fetal abnormality” existed or medical emergencies.

However, the former Mississippi Governor did not allow a victim of rape or incest to receive an abortion. In November 2018, a federal judge struck down the law. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the judges ruling in December 2019.

Since then the Supreme Court rescheduled considering Mississippi’s abortion law over a dozen times. Some people believe the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health case will mark the beginning of the end of Roe vs. Wade. Many people have taken to social media to state how they feel about the Supreme Court decision.

One person — Sandrine — tweeted, “Praise to the Lord God Almighty. Please direct their heart and minds to the truth.” Another person — Zoe Tillman — tweeted, “Anti-abortion activists had a plan to get the Supreme Court. It worked.”

For years people have taken different stances on abortion. Some feel that it is “murder” and goes against “all that’s Holy.” Others believe it is the women’s choice due to it being their body. Then there are some who believe both sides are right.

Many people look forward to seeing how the 6-3 conservative Supreme Court will rule. Of course, debates and protests about abortion are suspected to ramp up.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Britannica: Roe v. Wade

CNN: Supreme Court takes up major abortion case next term that could limit Roe v. Wade; by Caroline Kelly and Ariane de Vogue

Featured and TopImage Courtesy of Tony Webster’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of National Party’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License