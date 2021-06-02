HBO Max Streams 8 ‘Harry Potter’ Films Uncut and Commercial-Free in June

Don't like to read?

HBO Max’s streaming catalog is regularly changing with programming coming and going. Some movie franchises stay longer than others. A popular film franchise for young and old alike is the “Harry Potter” movies, which will stream beginning June 1, 2021, and departing at the end of the month. This month HBO Max members can watch the films uncut and commercial-free.

Between 2001 and 2011, moviegoers watched characters evolve, and in the case of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert — Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively — the characters were 11 years old or “first years.” The films, based on award-winning novels by J.K. Rawling, follow their adventures in Hogwarts and beyond.

The “Harry Potter” movies all begin with the young wizard’s name followed by the episode names, which are: No. 1 “The Sourcer’s Stone,” 2001; No. 2 “The Chamber of Secrets,” 2002; No. 3 “The Prisoner of Azkaban,” 2004; No. 4 “Goblet of Fire,” 2005; No. 5 “The Order of the Phoenix” 2007; No. 6 “The Half-Blood Prince” 2009; and No. 7 Parts One and Two “The Deathly Hallows,” 2110 and 2011.

Carly Lane, a writer for Collider, wonders why HBO Max has truncated the streaming period for the “Harry Potter” franchise, a profitable intellectual property for WarnerMedia Entertainment. It seems as though Warner would run the series longer on their streaming service.

It might have something to do with Warner considering a live-action “Harry Potter” TV series to air on HBO Max. “The plans for a Harry Potter TV series should be seen as a rightful extension of the property at a time when WarnerMedia (like other conglomerates) is prioritizing its streaming service,” The Hollywood Reporter explains.

A few folks on Twitter talked about seeing their favorite “Harry Potter” performer again. They mentioned sharing the movies with their kids. One woman wrote about Alan Rickman’s gravely seductive voice, eyes, and watching Professor Snape’s true character unfold. “Every time I watch the movies, I see something new (to me). I like that!”

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Collider: All 8 ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Will Be Streaming on HBO Max — But Only for a Month; by Carly Lane

Collider: A Live-Action ‘Harry Potter’ Series Is in Early Development at HBO Max; by Matt Goldberg

The Hollywood Reporter: ‘Harry Potter’ Live-Action TV Series in Early Development at HBO Max (Exclusive); by Leslie Goldberg

Images Courtesy of Kingsley Huang’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License