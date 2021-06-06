Prince Harry Says Meghan and Baby ‘Lili’ Settling in at Home

Don't like to read?

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, proudly announced the birth of their second child. Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was born on Friday morning in Santa Barbara, California.

In the statement on their foundation’s website, the couple shared Lili weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and that she and her mom are doing well — they are settling in at home.” The couple’s first child, Archie, recently celebrated his second birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizebeth, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name honors her late grandmother, Princess Diana of Wales — Prince Harry’s beloved mom.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement from Prince Harry’s family, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Williams, and his wife Kate are delighted with the news of Lilibet Diana’s birth.

When talking with Oprah Winfrey in their revealing interview that aired in March, the couple told announced the baby’s sex. Both were thrilled to have a boy and a girl. Prince Harry said he could not ask for more. “Now we’ve got our family. We’ve got the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Prince Harry’s little girl is the second royal family member to be U.S.-born. Archie was born in England. The first royal born in the United States was Maude Windsor in 2013. She is Lord Frederick and Sophie Winkelman’s daughter.

Even though Lili and Archie’s father is Prince Harry, they will not hold the title unless their grandfather Prince Charles becomes the King of England. At that time, they would become grandchildren of the Monarch and eligible to hold the title. Archies is presumed to be seventh in line for the throne, and Lili is the eighth.

The Archwell Foundation site suggests that anyone who wants to send a gift should consider making a contribution in Lili Diana’s name to one of the following: Girls Inc. an agency designed to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold; Harvest Home, serving to transform the lives of homeless pregnant women and their children; CAMFED USA, a grassroots organization that is a pan-African movement revolutionizing how girls’ education is delivered; or Myna Mahila Foundation that employs local women to manufacture sanitary pads and sell them door to door in Mumbai’s slums.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

NBC News: Prince Harry and Meghan welcome daughter, Lilibet Diana; by Doha Madani

People: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl — Named for Both the Queen and Princess Diana! By Erin Hill

Archwell: Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Brecht Bug’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License