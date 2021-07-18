Chicago Officer Fired for Deadly North Lawndale Police Pursuit [Video]

Don't like to read?

Disgraced Chicago police officer Jamie Jawor was fired on Thursday, July 15, 2021, for her role in a 2017 high-speed pursuit that left two people dead. Among the victims were civilian Chequita Adams, 27, and off-duty Chicago Police officer Taylor Clark, 32.

Clark, a four-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, had just finished work when he was chased by Officer Jamie Jawor and her partner Mark Mueller in an unmarked police vehicle. Jawor initiated the high-speed pursuit and drove over 100 mph through North Lawndale’s streets. She claimed Clark’s vehicle fit the description of a previous carjacking. It has not been determined why Clark fled from his fellow officers.

Clark plowed into Adams’ vehicle during the pursuit after running a red light at Roosevelt Road and Kostner Avenue. The crash forced Adams’ car through the intersection and into a light pole crushing her vehicle. Traffic signals were also knocked out. In addition, Clark’s vehicle rolled onto its side. The deadly crash was caught on city surveillance video. According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, no alcohol or narcotics were found in his system.

Jawor was terminated based on a vote of 7 to 0 by the Chicago Police Board. A single board member recused themselves. The decision was posted on their website. They acknowledged Jawor testified at her disciplinary hearing that Officer Clark did nothing wrong. However, Jawor continued to claim that her fatal pursuit was justified because his Jeep fit the description of a previous carjacking two weeks prior.

Despite these claims that his vehicle “fit the description” of a previous crime, surprisingly, Officer Jawor could not seem to remember who told her about the alleged carjacking, where she heard it, or if she even heard it at all. Jawor even admitted she received no alerts about this “mystery” Jeep.

In 2019, the city paid out $4.9 million to Adams’ family. The lawsuit from Clark’s family is still pending in Cook County court.

Written by Ebonee Stevenson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

ABC 7 Chicago: CPD officer fired for 2017 Chicago police chase crash that killed 2

Chicago Tribune: Chicago police officer fired for 2017 pursuit crash that killed off-duty cop, 27-year-old woman; Jeremy Gorner

Featured Image Courtesy of C. Holmes’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Marco Verch’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License