Chicago Parents Are Worried About Their Children’s Health

As Chicago Public Schools (CPS) prepare to reopen for the upcoming school year, parents seem to have concerns about their children’s safety. The school year is set to begin on August 30, 2021; however, many parents are worried about their children’s safety. Despite parent’s concerns, CPS still requires all schools to be fully in person. As a result, many parents are being faced with either sending their children to school or homeschooling them.

Since CPS schools have not surveyed parents, there is no definitive way to know how many parents would like a virtual school option. CPS has been adamant about getting schools fully reopened, requiring students and staff to wear masks at all times, even if they are fully vaccinated. Of course, there are a few exceptions for returning in person in the fall. However, the guidelines are still limiting when determining who can and can not participate in virtual learning.

Medical Conditions And Resources

Students with severe medical conditions such as cystic fibrosis and leukemia are exempt from attending in-person school. On the other hand, students with asthma must have an attendance percentage is below 75 percent, or else they will be forced to attend school in person. Though this may work for some children, there are families with multiple people with health conditions that may be able to accommodate this change.

For instance, WBEZ Chicago interviewed Asia Miller, a mother of four children; one of her sons has a high attendance rate despite being sick in his early years. Her husband has medical conditions, and although he is vaccinated, his body did not create enough antibodies.

Additionally, many parents are unable to homeschool their children because they have to work. Ultimately parents are being forced to send their children back to school. CPS is not considering that many south and west-side schools do not have the resources to properly clean and keep students safe. Even though parents are voicing these concerns and highlighting problems, CPS is still disregarding parents.

Written by Reginae Echols

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

