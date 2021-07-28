Don't like to read?

Although “Howard The Duck” is considered a cult classic in present times, it was widely regarded as a failure when the film first premiered in 1986. Not only was the voiceover process so difficult that Robin Williams quit, but the live-action film was odd. It was so odd that the average person probably is not aware that the character is actually a Marvel comic’s character, according to Charles-Pulliam Moore on July 26, 2021.

Doubtful Cast Members

Although the film stars actress Lea Thompson and Broadway actor Chip Zien, both stars explained that they knew the film would flop before it debuted. The film centers around an alien duck that eventually falls in love with a woman he meets after beaming down from Duck world. And despite what many people may think from the film’s description, it is not a children’s film. Even though the role of playing a live-action duck sounds like an easy task, actor Robin Williams quit after three days as he found the role to be “too restrictive.” The role was then handed over to Zien.

Although Zien kept his feelings to a minimum of running around theaters to warn parents about letting their young children watch the film, his co-star Lea Thompson did not hold back. Thompson revealed that she knew “Howard the Duck” was an 80s disaster far before it reached theaters. Thompson stated that the film relied on the puppeteers to make jokes; meanwhile, the actors were restricted to whatever lines had been given to them.

Popularity In the 20s

Oddly enough, though “Howard the Duck” was an 80s disaster, many people in the 20s want to see more of the live-action duck. If Marvel does ever decide to do so, the film might become a classic and many other Marvel movies. Hopefully, this time the actors will not be restricted and used as stage props.

