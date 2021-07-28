Joey Jordison Co-Founder of Slipknot Dies at Age 46

Don't like to read?

Joey Jordison — drummer and co-founder of the band Slipknot — has passed away at the age of 46. According to his family, he died “in his sleep on July 26th, 2021.” The family statement further stated:

Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.

There has been no cause of death listed for him at this time.

Born Nathan Jonas Jordison on April 26, 1975, in Des Moines, Iowa. According to IMDb, he began playing drums at three years old. However, Yahoo! states that Jordison began playing drums at eight years old. Before Slipknot, he was a member of the bands Havenots, Modifidious, Avanga, Anal Blast, and The Rejects (a.k.a. Murderdolls). According to IMDb, he preferred playing guitar to drums; he was a guitarist for Murderdolls.

IMDb further states that Jordison’s drumming was pivotal to Slipknot’s music. They stated he was ranked number one in the band for his key role in their music. Jordison was also a composer and co-wrote several of the songs his band played.

He also acted. Jordison can be seen in the movies “Resident Evil,” “Rollerball,” and “Terminator 5: Smert Gollivuda.”

His trademark look is an altered Slipknot boilersuit and a personalized Japanese Kabuki mask. In order to properly play the drums, he had cut off the arms and legs of his boilersuit.

While performing he suffered s few injuries:

Broken and scarred knuckles.

He severely lacerated his shins when he pulled his drumset on top of him.

A concussion and stitches from a flying pipe thrown by the band’s Percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

His family is planning on holding “a private funeral service.” They have asked, “the media and public to respect their wishes.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

