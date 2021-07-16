Chrissy Teigen Is Not Enjoying Cancel Culture’s Consequences

Don't like to read?

Cancel Culture has run rampant over the past few years, sweeping up victims along the way. Although typically, people are canceled over small incidents, Chrissy Teigen is one of the exceptions. After past tweets resurfaced, the famous author was subjected to the same scrutiny she once dished out.

Accusations And DM Screenshots

After the subject of online hate in March 2021, Teigen announced that she would be taking a break from social media. It was during this time that Courtney Stodden discussed comments Teigen made to her both publicly and privately. In summary, the author told Stodden to take a “dirt nap.” Stodden reported that the harassment was so bad that her mental health suffered severely.

Nearly one month after Stodden reported Teigen’s bullying, the Sports Illustrated model returned to issue a public apology to Stodden and her other bullying victims. Following Stodden’s footsteps was designer Michael Costello. He admitted that Teigen was the reason he was blacklisted from Hollywood.

In 2014, a falsified image showing Costello saying something racist was spread online. The Sports Illustrated model chimed in about the image, telling him that his career was over and that he might as well be dead. However, after telling this story, Costello began spreading a fake screenshot of a DM exchange between him and the famous model. As a result, he took some of the pressure off of the famous model and even caused her husband, singer John Legend to chime in.

Regrets About Past Mistakes

While it is true that everyone has regrets, it seems that cancel culture has amplified Teigen’s. While older reports described the famous model and mother as happy despite the public criticism, her recent Instagram post suggests something else. In the post, Teigen explains that she feels depressed without her fanbase and needs to find her place again. This post comes just after it was announced that model Gigi Hadid will be replacing Teigen in Season 2 of “Never Have I Ever.”

In fact, amid the scandal, the former “Lip Sync Battle” host has lost multiple brand deals. While many of her followers may choose to forgive her, some people call out the famous model for being out of touch with reality.

Though in her Instagram post, she acknowledges that complaining about the consequences of cancel culture, critics believe this is just her way of getting sympathy and attention.

Despite this, Stodden and Costello have stated that they do not seek to hurt the famous model, but they wanted to address their trauma. However, Stodden and Costello were not the only people harmed by Teigen’s past remarks, and it is going to take a lot of growth for the public to forgive her.

Written by Reginae Echols

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

