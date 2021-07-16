Most Recent COVID-19 Cases Are Those Unvaccinated

Don't like to read?

COVID-19 outbreaks are still on the rise, although not as bad as when the pandemic first began. Most of the cases are from unvaccinated people. According to the California News-Times, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, MPH, MEd — Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health — stated, “More than 99% of the COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths we see are from unvaccinated individuals.” As of July 15, 2021, Los Angeles County was investigating 55 ongoing outbreaks.

On July 14th, County Health Services Director, Dr. Christina Ghaly, told the Board of Supervisors that they had not admitted anyone “to a [Department of Health Services] hospital who has been fully vaccinated, with either the J&J, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.” She further stated that everyone “admitted for Covid is not yet fully vaccinated.”

According to Boston’s NBC station, almost 80 people in Massachusetts have died from breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Yes, these people were fully vaccinated; however, it is extremely rare — but possible — for an individual to test positive for the virus after becoming fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts public health officials have tracked roughly 4,450 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated individuals. This represents about one-tenth of one percent of the nearly 4.2 million people immunized in the state. In addition, around 92 percent of the vaccinated residents infected with COVID-19 did not require hospitalizations.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s (DPH) data further stated 303 — 6.8 percent — were hospitalized. Furthermore, the confirmed breakthrough cases represent 0.0019 percent of the 4,195,844 vaccinated residents in the state. These statistics confirm what the Centers for Disease and Prevention — and other experts — have been telling people; that the COVID-19 vaccination can save lives.

The DPH told The Boston Globe, “All available data continue to support that all 3 vaccines used in the US are highly protective against severe disease and death from all known variants of COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated.”

Health experts have all agreed that occasional infections after vaccinations are expected. However, the vaccines reduce the chances of contracting Covid-19. It also reduces the chances of serious complications or death if a fully vaccinated individual contracts the virus.

Mississippi’s Governor Tate Reeves has encouraged his state to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Of course, it is an individual decision. However, 90 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases are among those unvaccinated. Most of the cases are due to the Delta variant, with the unvaccinated population being hit the hardest.

Reeves added that the Delta variant “appears to be highly contagious, and there appear to be bad outcomes.” He added, “I will point out that over 90% of those hospitalized because of this recent uptick are not vaccinated. Of the new cases, over 90% are amongst those who are not vaccinated.”

So far, the data shows the vaccines can protect against the severity of the COVID-19 virus.

Written by Sheena Robertson

