Courtney Stodden Refutes Claims That Chrissy Teigen Reached Out

As Chrissy Teigen’s bullying scandal continues, questions about her truthfulness continue to emerge. A few days ago, she created an Instagram post about feeling sorry and depressed after being faced with the consequences of her action. However, now it is being reported that Teigen never actually apologized to Courtney Stodden. Instead, it seems that post was yet another way for her the get the attention she so desperately seeks, according to Page Six on July 22, 2021.

False Apologies

In April, Teigen publicly tweeted an apology to Stodden. In that same tweet, she also explained that she also issued a private apology, but she also wanted to issue one publicly. However, Stodden stated previously that although she read the former “Lip Sync Battle” host’s public apology, she has never reached out to Stodden’s team or her for a private apology. In addition, the American model said neither had received an email or any other form of private communication from Teigen.

Advice For Bullies

Rather than get upset about the former Lip Sync Battle host’s lie, Stodden decided to issue Teigen some advice. The American model stated that Teigen should do an anti-bullying charity instead of making posts on Instagram discussing how to cancel culture affects her.

Currently, Teigen has not responded to Stodden’s advice. Stodden does not seem to harbor any anger towards Teigen; however, it is obvious that the model wants Teigen to tell the truth at the very least.

On the other hand, with all of the cookbook author’s lies being exposed, it seems as if Teigen’s posts are only for attention rather than genuine discontent. If the author is truly sorry, then hopefully, she will issue a private, heartfelt apology.

Written by Reginae Echols

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

