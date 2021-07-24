Chicagoan Dwayne Bryant Wins the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award

Don't like to read?

Every year the FBI awards the Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA) to worthy men and women who make a difference in the cities where they live. Since 1990, the agency has honored individuals and organizations for their efforts in combating crime, terrorism, drugs, and violence in America. The awardee of the Chicago Division’s award for 2021 is Dwayne Bryant, according to the announcement made on July 22.

The formal declaration was made by Emmerson Buie, Jr., special agent-in-charge of the Chicago Division. Bryant founded Inner Vision International, Inc. (IVI) more than two decades ago, he has dedicated his life to educating and motivating fellow Chicagoans to reach their maximum potential. Bryant and his fellow consultants at the IVI developed an evidence-based curriculum to transform the life trajectory of urban youth.

To date, this program has reshaped the lives of approximately 35,000 students, 10,000 parents/ guardians, and 1,500 teachers with a fundamental education in character development, social-emotional learning, and life management — equipping them with the tenacity and desire necessary to effect meaningful change in their communities.

During the aftermath and restlessness following George Floyd’s murder in 2020, Bryant and the IVI team developed virtual programs designed to bring Black Americans and law enforcement. Through these programs, youth found respite and safe space during the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic to discuss the issues affecting their everyday lives — gun violence and conflict resolution.

Bryant authored “The STOP – Improving Police and Community Relations,” which was published on March 15, 2016, in response to the increase of police officer misconduct during routine traffic stops involving Black men and women. His book seeks to teach youth, parents, teachers, and police officers to create mutual respect, shared responsibility, and accountability in an effort to improve police and community relations.

Bryant’s biography indicates he is an internationally renowned speaker, educator, and TV personality. His character and intense drive to resolve the conflict between the community and police with intelligent conversation and wit garnered him the 2021 DLCA.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

