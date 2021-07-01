There Are More Reasons to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Than Not

Don't like to read?

Whether a person is 12 or 102, receiving a COVID-19 vaccination should be on everyone’s priority to-do list, as in, it needs to be done today. A primary reason to be vaccinated is the variants.

The Delta variant is a matter of concern. Everyone needs to be vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 to slow the spread of Delta and other currently unidentified variants.

Based on the devastation Delta caused in India when it emerged and the rapidity of Delta’s case numbers in the United States, health experts are concerned it will soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain; it is spreading quickly in unvaccinated and under-vaccinated communities.

There is good news, people who have had both doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are not likely to get sick with Delta. However, for those who have had a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, experts say less is known about its effectiveness against the COVID-19 variants.

If not yet vaccinated, consider the two-dose vaccines to assure maximum protection.

Children Under 12 Must Be Protected From COVID-19 and Variants

Millions of children — ages 11 and under — are at great risk of contracting the Delta variant. They must be protected by every person they come in contact with. Experts are concerned about how the new variants, especially Delta, will affect them.

While infections remained low with the initial strain of COVID-19 among younger people, there is still a risk. How great a risk is unknown. But, there are simple ways to protect children:

Make sure they are not around others who are not completely vaccinated.

Insist they continue to wear masks when away from home.

Find playgroups for socialization where all those 12 and older are vaccinated.

Create a social network of fully vaccinated individuals.

New moms can help their infants by becoming vaccinated and sharing the COVID-19 antibodies while breastfeeding.

Vaccination Appointments Easier to Obtain

When the coronavirus shots were first made available, people were forced to wait to be vaccinated, and that was after spending hours, if not days, trying to get an appointment.

Now, most places do not require appointments, even if they recommend them. Finding a location is simple: call 211 for local COVID-19 vaccination sites or check with neighborhood community centers, churches, and schools to see if they are holding a vaccination event.

One barrier to obtaining COVID-19 vaccinations is transportation. Consider gathering a few friends, family, or neighbors to carpool.

COVID-19 Vaccination Offers Freedom

Freedom is an excellent reason for all eligible Americans to be vaccinated. When the entire country is vaccinated, people can travel free from concern. Additionally, children can safely attend daycare, preschool, K-12, and beyond without the stress associated with the unknown. Moreover, masks can be placed in the rubbish bin.

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNN: What parents need to know about children and the Delta variant; by Virginia Langmaid

Scientific American: How Dangerous Is the Delta Variant, and Will It Cause a COVID Surge in the U.S.? By Tayna Lewis

CDC: Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine