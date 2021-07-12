Trump Team Distributes Plan for Reinstating Him in ‘Days Not Years’

Don't like to read?

Republicans gather every year for the annual Conservative Action Committee Conference (CPAC) since 1973. This year the event took place in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend — July 9-11, 2019. Ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech, a group called Patriots Soar reportedly gave out cards detailing how he could be reinstated “in days, not years.”

Forbes reporter Andrew Solender’s Twitter feed includes the post with a photo of the card, which he states was sent to him from a CPAC attendee. The card details a creative plan that will reinstall Trump to his “rightful place” in the White House.

The seven-point plan begins with ousting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She would be replaced by Trump, making him third in line for the presidency.

As the speaker, he would call on the House to impeach Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Then, the articles of impeachment would be forwarded to the Senate, where charges would be brought ending in their removal.

House Speaker Trump would be reinstalled to his rightful place. He would once again be the United States President.

The website posted at the bottom of the card reveals evidence of Pelosi’s skeletons. In addition, the site creators elaborate on the scheme the make Trump president again so he can work to make America great again.

Georgia’s congresswoman, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, speaks of President Trump’s reinstatement often. Last month, she offered Trump support after he expressed some interest in taking over Pelosi’s position.

Another of the president’s supporters, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, continues to be a vocal force behind Trump. He says he will reveal the truth about the fraudulent 2020 election, which will make the doors of the White House swing open, welcoming President Trump back into the White House this summer.

Running for Congress is not necessary for Trump to take over as Speaker of the House. Instead, he could be appointed after Republicans flip the House in 2022.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

