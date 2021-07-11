Lost Dog and Owner Reunited After COVID Affects Adoptive Family

Don't like to read?

After her dog escaped from her backyard years earlier, a Pennsylvania woman was reunited with him after his adoptive family is subjected to unfortunate circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their story began in 2019 after a car crashed into the fence, leaving a hole large enough for him to get through, reports CNN on July 10, 2021.

Aisha Nieves was browsing through photos of dogs in need of a family on the Lehigh County Humane Society (LCHS) website when her heart skipped a beat. She saw her lost pup, Kovu — her best friend.

She recalls looking for her pit bull-rottweiler mix after he slipped out of the yard. He was rescued and taken to LCHS in June 2019, where he was renamed “Ash.” For the next four months, he was treated for fleas and inflammation until he was ready for adoption, “LCHS community engagement manager Julie Huber told CNN.”

Nieves frantically searched for her buddy, but when she returned to the shelter to inquire if they had seen her dog at the humane society, it was too late.

Kovu had been adopted by another family. But, unfortunately, after almost two years with his new family, they were facing eviction due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, they reluctantly gave Kovu back to the humane society, Huber explained.

When his face popped up on the screen, Nieves easily recognized her dog because of a small scar above his right eye. She was positive this was her best friend, Kovu — her long-lost baby.

Nieves called LCHS right away, and after submitting proof she was Kovu’s owner, the two were reunited.

She was concerned her dog would not recognize her after years of separation. But she need not have worried because when Kovu saw Nieves, their eyes locked, and his tail began to wag.

As soon as he started coming, he started squealing and screaming and yelling and jumping on me kissing me. I love him so much. I’m just so happy he’s back.

On June 18, 2021, the dog and his mistress went home.

