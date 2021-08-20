Anti-Vaxxers Attempt to Raid BBC Headquarters [Video]

Don't like to read?

Anti-Vaccine protestors unsuccessfully attempted to raid British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) headquarters, unaware that the news agency moved eight years earlier. The building is now home to ITV, which airs shows like “Good Morning Britain” and “Loose Women.” In early August 2021, a handful of protesters gained access to Television Centre in West London; luckily, security was able to keep all staff members safe.

Although it is a mystery why protestors were trying to raid the building, many anti-vaxxers believe the media is an enemy of the public due to the promotion of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hundreds of protesters could be heard chanting, “shame on you.”

Problems With the Media

As the pandemic continues, tensions between the public and the media continue to rise. It seems that anti-vaxxers that planned to storm BBC’s headquarters were looking to barge into the building and expose the media as liars.

In fact, even after their unsuccessful attempt, protestors later began walking towards the actual news agency’s headquarters only five miles away from ITV’s rented studio. However, they were met with police officers and helicopters and were easily dispersed.

Anti-vaxxer’s attempted raid of the United Kingdom’s national broadcaster’s headquarters could suggest that many people are confused about the vaccine. They appear to believe the problems around the vaccine are the result of the media.

In fact, BBC says they have been dealing with anti-lockdown protestors for a while. Verbal and physical attacks on its journalists have become incredibly common due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Staff members at BBC have been instructed to learn how to protect themselves amid the growing aggression from anti-vaxxers.

Written by Reginae Echols

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Irish Times: Anti-vaccine protesters storm BBC HQ – eight years after it moved out

Images Courtesy of Provine Of British Columbia’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License