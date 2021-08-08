COVID-19 Should Worry Unvaccinated People

Don't like to read?

Nearly 63 million people still are not vaccinated because they are worried about the outcome and afraid of what is going into their bodies. But the Delta variant is really scary for the people who are unvaccinated. COVID-19 has not gone anywhere and still getting worse because people are not wearing masks or being vaccinated. COVID infections have increased, more have been hospitalized and according to health experts, it will only become worse the longer people stay away from being vaccinated, according to CNN on July 29, 2021.

Several states have seen COVID cases triple a two-week period. Georgia has been the number one state to have a large number of new cases. It has become bad enough that they need nurses to stay outside in tents to serve many unvaccinated people to slow down on this large surge of new cases. The state’s health department wants people to get vaccinated, and is aggressively pushing out the announcement to the whole state to try to convince them.

Promoting the vaccine a little more might remind people who forgot to take it and never end up taking the vaccine. Every state needs to promote trust in vaccines in a way that will help people understand it will not harm them.

On an average day, doctors are giving 652,084 COVID vaccine doses, according to CNN. That sounds like a lot of people but that is a very small amount of people compared to trying to encourage the whole country to get vaccinated. Information from CDC says that 0.004 percent of fully vaccinated people have either been infected with COVID or died from the disease.

That shows that the vaccine is really working and more people need to take it to stay protected. Based on the results, it is important for people to be vaccinated because COVID is only going to grow worse and the vaccine is really saving lives.

Written by Adam Myers

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

CNN: The surge of Covid-19 infections for unvaccinated people is only beginning, experts, warn; by Travis Coldwell

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Susan Jane Golding’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Province of British Columbia’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License