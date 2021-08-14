Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards Cheat the System

Don't like to read?

As the world began to reopen after months caused by the coronavirus, the United States has been forced to reinstate precautions due to the Delta variant. As institutions and universities begin to resume in-person classes, they require students to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination records. Unfortunately, students have provided fake COVID-19 vaccination records, according to AP News, on August 8, 2021.

The new mandates have been set for students and teachers to be fully vaccinated to participate in the upcoming school year. But, unfortunately, some students have managed to create a cheat system to attend in-person classes. This poor gesture has raised concerns from students and college officials questioning how it is so easy to access fake vaccination record cards?

To answer that question, an Instagram account by the name of “vaccinationcards” sells fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards to whomever for $25. But it does not end there. A user on a messaging app known as Telegram offers fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates for $200 apiece.

Although the pandemic has shaped individuals into entrepreneurs, it has shaped some into money makers for the wrong causes. This fraudulent behavior is also a way for individuals who are vaccinated to come into contact with a student who could pass the virus on.

As this cheating disappointed officials, matters were taken into close evaluation. As a result, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and others that have received false documentation have implemented disciplinary action against the alleged forger.

According to a statement by the American College Health Association and other educational organizations, restrictions have been put in place in hopes that the university operates fully and safely.

Written by China Page

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

AP News: Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials; by Roselyn Romero

Top and Featured Image by New York Guard Captain Mark Getman Courtesy of New York National Guard’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Kaya’s Flickr Page – Creative Common License