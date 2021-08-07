7.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Haiti

Don't like to read?

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Haiti on Saturday morning, Aug. 14, 2021. The United States Geological Survey stated that “high” casualties are likely. They added, “the disaster is likely widespread.”

According to CNN, Haiti’s Civil Protection said there has already been some damage and fatalities reported. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System has retracted its tsunami threat for the region.

The earthquake happened around 7.5 miles northeast of Saint Louis du Sud and it was 8.0778 miles deep (13 kilometers).

On Jan. 12, 2010, Haiti was struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake. That quake left around 220,000 to 300,000 individuals dead. It also injured hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed many homes and businesses.

According to Haitian Times, today’s quake happened around 8:30 a.m. GMT. It is said to have impacted many towns across the country including major cities like Port-de-Paix and Port-au-Prince. Videos and images of crumbled businesses, homes, and other structures have already begun to appear on social media.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s seismologists have stated that the earthquake hit the hardest in Saint Louis du Nord, Les Cayes, Petit Trou de Nippes, Anse-a-Veau, Cavaillon, and Aquin areas.

This earthquake comes as Haitians are still struggling with the assassination of their President Jovenel Moïse on July 7. The death has the future of Haiti in limbo as a new administration attempts to organize elections and move forward.

According to CNN, Haiti could be hit by Tropical Storm Grace sometime between Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17.

Later on, a 5.2 magnitude aftershock struck 12.43 miles (20 kilometers) west-northwest of Cavaillon.

Many people have taken to social media to send Haitian their condolences and prayers. Some pointed out the people are still trying to recover from the earthquake that happened in 2010.

One person — Person Name — tweeted, “Damn, they can’t catch a break. My condolences to the families of those that lost their lives and heartfelt get-well-soon to the wounded. Will be looking into rescue and aid organizations to support in this time of need.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CNN: High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Haiti; by AnneClaire Stapleton

Haitian Times: Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits Haiti, fear of tsunami expected

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License