Food Stamp Benefits Will Increase by 25 Percent

President Biden made a permanent change to increase food stamp benefits. He wants to increase it by 27 percent — this will be the biggest boost for the program. This new decision will start on Oct. 1, 2021, for the 42 million people that are currently using stamps, according to United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

The amount of money added to the regular payments will be around $36 each month. So the total cost for the program would be about $19 million.

According to Vilsack, this change will help 1 in 8 Americans who use food stamps and buy more healthy options because of the high prices of healthy foods. In addition, this will help with buying more nutritious options because healthy foods are more expensive than processed items.

The increase will be better for children because they will not be eating those bad choices. According to research, many families have a hard time buying healthy foods when they are on a low budget.

The biggest reason for increasing the monthly food stamps allotment was the pandemic. Many new people started to use stamps during the pandemic; about 42 million new people had enrolled in April 2020.

Many people were going hungry because of the pandemic, so the federal government boosted 15 percent last year, but this will expire on September 30. In addition, many people were not working, so this helped them pay for items and feed their families.

Written by Adam Myers

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

