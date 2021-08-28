France Ships Over 200,000 Donated COVID-19 Vaccinations to Sudan

Don't like to read?

Sudan received a shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations from France; 218,400 doses were sent to the nation as a donation, reports the health ministry and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), according to Reuters on Aug. 28, 2021.

The shots were delivered with UNICEF’s assistance through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility. Sudan’s initial shipment through COVAX and UNICEF in March — 820,000 doses made by Astra Zeneca.

COVAX was founded in April 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission, and the Government of France. The worldwide initiative is aimed at equitable access to coronavirus vaccinations.

Earlier in August 2021, the United States donated Sudan 606,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines. Additionally, this month, China shipped donated an unknown quantity of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccinations.

Over 800,000 health workers and Sudanese have been vaccinated since March with the first COVAX shipment. Most of these people have only taken one dose, but the new shipment will help increase the number of people who are fully vaccinated, according to UNICEF.

The statement also talked about how critical these donated vaccines are at this time as infections rates are climbing and the country is planning to re-open schools after three years of interruptions. In addition, the Sudanese Federal Ministry of Health states it will begin a second vaccination campaign on Sunday, August 29, thanks to the newest donations.

As of August 26, the ministry reported 37,699 COVID-19 infections and 2,831 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Reuters: Sudan receives over 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from France, by Khalid Abdelaziz and Mahmoud Mourad

Featured and Top Image by Gregorio Cunha Courtesy of UNMISS’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License