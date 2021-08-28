Growing Herbal Medicine Can Yield Extraordinarily High ROI Per Acre

Don't like to read?

To determine how much money one acre can yield, the farmer must first determine how they market their crop. A hot commodity is farming herbal medicine, which offers several marketing options as it is an oilseed crop. In the heart of the plant are highly nutritious seeds that contain omega-3 fatty acids and are packed with protein.

These seeds can be eaten right from the shell, like those found in a sunflower or flax plant. Frequently, the hearts are dried and added to granola and cereals, or they can be processed into flour or protein powder.

The going price is as high as $1.15 per pound for organic grain and with an average yield of well-grown and maintained plants is about 1,000 to 1,200 pounds per acre. Therefore, it is not unusual to gross $500 to $800 an acre.

If a farmer decides to grow the medicinal plant and process it as oil, the profit per acre drastically increases. The yield could be about one pound per plant — $25 to $35 a pound, depending on several factors.

On average, a farmer could plant 2,500 plants per acre, yielding about $60,000 gross per acre.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Bonafide Seed: How Much Can I Make? By Fallon Hanley

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of UK College of Agriculture, Food & Environment’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Emma Doughty’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License