QAnon and Illuminati Ideas Causes a California Man to Kill His Children

Don't like to read?

A California man admitted to killing his two young children, allegedly telling an FBI investigator that the QAnon and Illuminati theories made him feel that they were going to grow up to be monsters and that he had no choice but to eliminate them, according to a federal lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, according to CNN on Aug. 12, 2021.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, allegedly took his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter into Mexico and murdered them. According to the criminal complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, the Santa Barbara surfing instructor has been accused of assassinating American citizens abroad.

According to the complaint, he was stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border for interrogation. Coleman told detectives that he used a spearfishing gun to shoot both of his children, then covered their bodies.

The affidavit added that Coleman told police that QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories convinced him they were evil. He explained he had a vision that his wife’s “serpent DNA” was passed on to his children.

Authorities apprehended Coleman at the border and brought him to a nearby jail after his odd confession.

According to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, he will make his first court appearance in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 18. No information is available about Coleman’s legal representation.

The lawsuit claims that Coleman’s wife first called authorities in Santa Barbara on August 14, saying he had the children. He did not tell her where they were going, nor did he answer her text messages. She stated that she did not believe their children were in danger but requested the police to meet with Coleman.

Written by Ramses Sanchez Cantu

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

CNN: California man allegedly confesses to killing his children, refers to QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories; Alexandra Meeks, Josh Campbell, and Travis Caldwell

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of MIKI Yoshihito’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of ShashiBellamkonda’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License