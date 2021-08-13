Rapper DaBaby Removes Instagram Apology for Homophobic Rant

Don't like to read?

Despite previous reports, rapper DaBaby seems to have removed his Instagram apology for his homophobic rant. The apology was issued on August 2; however, it was removed on August 8, 2021. While it is unclear why the apology has been removed, many speculate it was deleted because the rapper was dropped from several festivals and no longer believed it was necessary for the apology to be featured on his Instagram.

Homophobic Rant

While performing at Rolling Loud Miami last month, the North Carolina native rapper went on an unusual rant. Speaking directly to his audience, he told them to hold their cellphone flashlight if they did not have AIDS/HIV or any other STD that would kill them within two to three weeks. According to Pitchfork, the rapper added to this statement telling the men to hold up their cellphone flashlights if they were not engaging in sexual activities with other men in the parking lot. Not only was DaBaby’s statement about STDs false, but his rant was also incredibly offensive to the LGBTQ community.

DaBaby’s rant prompted several other artists to speak out against the rapper’s remarks. Elton John, Madonna, and Demi Lovato all spoke out against the rapper’s homophobic rant. In addition, Governors Ball, iHeartRadio music festival, and Lollapalooza are among the list of festivals that pulled DaBaby from their list of performers.

Problematic Past

On the other hand, the rapper has a long list of problematic behavior. Before his homophobic rant, the rapper brought out his friend, Tory Lanez, who was previously removed from Rolling Loud due to his past actions where he assaulted rapper Megan thee Stallion.

Despite previously claiming that he was not against Megan Thee Stallion, sneaking in the person who caused the rapper physical harm directly after she finished performing suggests that his statement, much like his apology to the LGBTQ community, was another way to save face. Hopefully, DaBaby will soon reveal why he chose to remove his Instagram apology for his homophobic rant. But, for now, the headline, ‘Rapper DaBaby’s Instagram apology for homophobic rant’ will be plastered across news websites.

Written by Reginae Echols

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Pitchfork: DaBaby Deletes Instagram Apology Statement to LGBTQ+ Community

Variety: DaBaby Brings Out Tory Lanez Right After Megan Thee Stallion’s Set at Rolling Loud Festival

Featured Image Courtesy of SydneySilver’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Pemberton Music Festival’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License