Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Are Not Poisoned With Graphene Oxide

Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines is common on social media and news agencies that thrive on such nonsense. The latest myth report came in the form of a desperate phone call on Aug. 8, 2021. The tearful caller warned that both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines contained a poison — graphene oxide.

She had heard that the vaccine manufacturers added this and that the health departments in most states failed to dilute the solution enough to render the poison innocuous. Apparently, this rumor surfaced sometime over the last weekend as Snopes published a report on Friday, August 6, about a former Pfizer team member who claimed she found evidence of graphene oxide in the vaccines. Karen Kingston worked for the company for two years as a marketer in Manhatten from 1996 to 1998.

Kingston revealed her story during a video interview with Ultra-Conservative Stew Peters on his weekly podcast that went viral. Promoted as an exclusive interview, Peters referred to his guest as a Pfizer insider who possessed “indisputable documentation” that proves beyond doubt that both 2-shot vaccines contained poisonous graphene oxide. Betwixt the two, they wove a tale of conspiracy theory and fear-mongering over undisclosed graphene oxide to test how much the human body could withstand.

While Kingston called the vaccines a tool for facilitating “planned genocide,” Peters added his two cents talking about a so-called legitimate theory:

These shots are actually designed to create some sort of connectivity between humans, 5g, whatever this is controlling, your thoughts, your memories, all of these things. I mean, those are realistic and plausible.

His guest responded since the vaccines were rushed through, big pharma did not go beyond adding the poisonous graphene oxide: “just seeing, you know, how much they could put into people before they die, I think, honestly.”

Two weeks earlier in Spain, Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid published a 58-page paper in which he talks about a vial he claims is a COVID-19 vaccine. The professor asserts the vial contained so much graphene oxide that the solution needed to be diluted 10 times before the so-called vaccine was noxious-free. But his claim was disregarded by other scientists as Dr. Campra confirmed the vial’s origin was unknown as it was messengered to him and its contents, according to the message, was a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine loaded with a poisonous substance.

The substance they are discussing — graphene oxide — is ultrathin with unique electrostatic characteristics used in various experimental technologies and is a popular subject among conspiracy theorists. The myth that the vaccines are polluted with poison is just that — a tall tale lacking credible evidence. Neither Pfizer nor Moderna mRNA has any graphene oxide in their formulas to protect against COVID-19.

Eamonn N., senior manager, global media relations at Pfizer, told Reuter’s fact-checker his company’s vaccine did not contain the noxious substance. Moreover, the FDA factsheet lists the ingredients found in the vaccines: mRNA, lipids, potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose.

None of the COVID-19 vaccines available worldwide contain graphene oxide — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen’s Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, CanSino, Sinovac, and Sputnik V, according to Reuter. One clue for the casual observer is these vaccines are transparent or yellowish in color.

Matthew Diasio, an American Chemical Society Congressional Science & Engineering Fellow, refuted the tweet claiming that 99 percent of the vaccines’ content is graphene oxide. In his post, Diasio wrote: even one percent of the poisonous substance was present in the vials, “the liquid would look black or at least, dark.”

