Chicago Police Try to Identify Infant Left in a Alley

Chicago Police Department is trying to identify an infant boy found in a dresser left in an alley. According to NBC Chicago, the around one-week-old baby was found by a woman on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2021.

Authorities announced the infant was left inside a drawer of a dresser in an alley in the 2300 block of North Oak Park Avenue. They further disclosed the baby boy was discovered just before 8:15 a.m.

A woman found the child by chance when she was trying to recycle part of the dresser. The lady stated she had to place her “finger on the little foot too, just to see he was moving.” The woman felt finding the boy was the “greatest thing.”

Every time I think about the little details, it just makes me mad.

The Chicago woman added that she was “just gonna focus on the miracle that I was there.” She was relieved “that everybody showed up on time because I was shaking.”

She told NBC Chicago that she felt like her prayers were answered when she found the infant.

The police distributed handouts on August 8 with information about the Safe Haven Law. This law allows parents a safe way to give up their newborn infants for adoption if they feel they cannot raise the child themselves. As long a the infant is less than 30 days old and uninjured; they can leave the newborn with workers at any of Chicago’s safe places — no questions asked.

These safe places are :

Emergency Care Facilities.

Staffed Fire Stations.

Police Stations.

Hospitals.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the newborn to call Area 5 Detective Figueroa at (312) 746-6554, extension 21802. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip at cpdtip.com.

