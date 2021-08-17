Two-Train Collision in Boston Injures 25

Don't like to read?

In Boston, Massachusetts, two trains were involved in a head-on collision that left 25 injured. Four train operators were among those injured at 6 p.m. EDT on July 30, 2021. Luckily, the accident did not claim any lives.

Authorities stated those injured were going to be alright. However, the train made such a big crash that according to a witness, Miltch Pierre, who works at Blaze Pizza, recalled he started to feel the ground shaking when he was making pizza for some customers.

The collision took place on the green line near Babcock Street. As a result of the accident, the train service was suspended during the investigation.

According to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), the injured passengers received medical attention after the crash. The MBTA tweeted they are working on a plan to ensure this never happens again.

The situation will remain under investigation because experts do not understand how two trains traveling westbound collided.

Written by Adam Myers

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

FOX News: Boston trains collide, leaving at least 25 hurt, authorities say; by Brie Stimson

Inset Image Courtesy of YU-JEN SHIH’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Helena’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License